Murder investigation launched after man shot in Ilford

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was shot dead in Ilford on Sunday night.

Officers and the ambulance service attended the incident on Balfour Road where they found a 30-year-old with gunshot injuries to the head.

Despite the efforts of officers and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's next kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference 8011/01Nov.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.