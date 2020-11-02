Teenage Satanist neo-Nazi Harry Vaughan, 18, has been sentenced at the Old Bailey to two years’ detention suspended for two years for a series of terror offences.

Vaughan pleaded guilty to 14 terror offences and two counts of possessing child sex abuse images.

Prior to sentencing, prosecutor Dan Pawson-Pounds said the teenager was “considered a focused and able” student at Tiffin Grammar – a top boys’ school in Kingston-upon-Thames, south-west London – who achieved A-star grades in maths, further maths, physics and history in the summer.

But he was arrested at his family home on June 19 last year in a counter-terror probe into Fascist Forge – an online forum used by extreme right-wing militants.

Vaughan's laptop and desk. Credit: Metropolitan Police.

Vaughan described himself in his profile as an “extremist” and said his ideology was “cult of the Supreme Being” as he shared “sophisticated” far-right propaganda posters he had made on his laptop, the court heard.

In a March 2018 application to join the System Resistance Network – an alias of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action – he said he was a 5ft 7in 16-year-old from south-west London.

He wrote: “I could handle myself in a fight. There is nothing I wouldn’t do to further the cause.”

Police found 4,200 images and 302 files, including an extreme right-wing terrorist book and documents relating to Satanism, neo-Nazism and anti-Semitism, on Vaughan’s computer and other devices.

Files included graphics encouraging acts of terrorism in the name of the proscribed terror organisation Sonnenkrieg Division, a guide to killing people, and bomb-making manuals.

Mr Pawson-Pounds said Vaughan had also looked on Google maps for the locations of schools near his home and searched for explosives and plastic pipes.

He said: “The material demonstrated unequivocally that Vaughan had an entrenched extreme right-wing and racist mindset, as well as an interest in explosives, firearms and violence more generally.

“He also demonstrated an interest in the occult and Satanism.”

Vaughan pleaded guilty to one count of encouragement of terrorism, one count of disseminating a terrorist publication, 12 counts of possessing a document containing information of a kind likely to be of use to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism, and two counts of making an indecent photograph of a child, at Westminster Youth Court on September 2.