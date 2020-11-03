How can you support the elderly during lockdown?

As a second lockdown in England is about to come into force it is an anxious time for many elderly people who need help and support.

Due to a widespread ban on households interacting, it could leave many who live alone without social interaction or assistance at home.

There are, however, numerous ways to assist relatives and neighbours.

It is possible to create support bubbles but those aged over 70 should avoid making one with a household which has a higher risk of coronavirus, for example, if a member works in healthcare.

If you provide care for an elderly person in their own home, such as getting them out of bed, helping them move around their house, give their medication, or get dressed, then you can continue.

Age UK offer the following tips:

washing your hands when you arrive and often during your visit, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds

catching any sneezes in a tissue and dispose of it straight away

if you do need to cough you should cough into the crook of your elbow

consider wearing a face covering if it’s possible for you and the person you are caring for

Doing this as part of a support bubble would permit you to stay in one another’s home overnight.

If the person you are caring for begins to feel unwell and needs to self-isolate you can continue to provide care as long as you are not clinically vulnerable. If you clean or bring shopping for a person, follow these Age UK tips