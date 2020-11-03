Police release image of man sought in connection with alleged rape in Merton

The image of a man police want to trace in connection with an allegation of rape in Merton has been released.

Police were called at 7am on Tuesday 3 November and attended the North Place area.

A crime scene remains in place and a teenage girl is being supported by specialist officers.

Police are yet to make any arrests in relation to the matter and enquiries are ongoing.

Detective Inspector Laura Semple, of the South West Command Unit, said: "The victim and her family are receiving support from specially trained officers.

"We have released an image of a man we would like to speak to and urge anyone who can help us trace him to contact police immediately."

The public are asked to please be mindful of sharing information via social media that could identify the alleged victim, or affect any potential future proceedings.

Any witnesses or those who have information that could assist police is asked to call 101 ref CAD 1063/3 Nov.

Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.