London mayor Sadiq Khan will move his headquarters to docklands next year after confirming plans to close City Hall.The iconic glass building next to Tower Bridge has been the home of the Greater London Authority for almost 20 years.Mr Khan is taking advantage of a 20-year break clause allowing the GLA to exit its lease in December 2021.Most of City Hall staff and politicians will move to The Crystal, a former exhibition centre in the Royal Docks, Newham.Others will be based at the London Fire Brigade offices in Southwark or work from home.

“Given our huge budget shortfall, and without the support we should be getting from the Government, I simply cannot justify remaining at our current expensive office when I could be investing that money into public transport, the Met Police and the London Fire Brigade," Sadiq Khan said. The move is designed to save £12m a year but the figures were disputed by City Hall Conservatives. "I am disappointed that Sadiq Khan has decided to move City Hall with a half-baked plan based on dodgy numbers. Moving City Hall is more of a PR stunt than an attempt to find serious savings," Susan Hall Leader of London Assembly Conservatives said.