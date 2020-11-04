Three ex-wives of police officers who had sexual relationships with other women while working undercover have called on the Metropolitan Police to apologise.

The women, who are core participants of the Undercover Policing Inquiry, only found out about their partners’ infidelity from media reports on controversial police tactics.

Senior officers from the Metropolitan Police have apologised to women who were tricked into relationships with the men unaware that their identity was fake, but not to their wives.

In an opening statement on their behalf to the inquiry on Wednesday, Angus McCullough QC said: “They want some recognition: recognition of their existence and their roles, of the impact and damage on them and their children.

“They can see the apology from the Metropolitan Police, hard fought for, which has been received by some of the women who were targeted by undercover officers. They cannot understand why they have not received an equivalent apology.

“They sacrificed so many aspects of their lives for the police and not once has anyone from the Met acknowledged, let alone apologised for, what has been done to them and their families.”

The mammoth inquiry into undercover policing is looking at two units – the Metropolitan Police Special Demonstration Squad (SDS) which existed between 1968 and 2008, and the undercover section of the National Public Order Intelligence Unit (NPOIU), which existed between 1999 and 2010.

Officers duped women into sexual relationships without revealing their true identities, used the names of dead children without their families’ knowledge and spied on family justice campaigns as well as political and social groups.

In a statement streamed online, Mr McCullough told the inquiry that the women had supported their husbands without backing from the force, and had lived in fear of reprisals, both during their marriage and after the truth was discovered.

He said: “They found out that their marriages were based on lies, that their husbands’ jobs – of which they had been so proud – had been vehicles for the worst kind of infidelity.

“They have been left to reconstruct their lives, and those of their children, forever tainted by their connection with men who have behaved so appallingly.

“What once brought them pride, now brings them shame and fear.”

The unit favoured using married men because of the belief that a family life would keep them grounded.

The women will tell the inquiry they were told their husbands were targeting “serious and violent criminals or extremists, not protesters that posed no significant threat to the undercover officers or their families”.

Mr McCullough said: “This aspect is particularly important given the enormous stress that the fear of reprisals caused for each of the women, both during and after deployments.”

Earlier, the inquiry heard that former undercover officer turned whistleblower Peter Francis wants a guarantee that he will not face prosecution for lifting the lid on secret police tactics.

He made a series of disclosures to journalists between 2010 and 2013 about practices within the SDS, in breach of the Official Secrets Act.

If he were prosecuted for passing on the information, he would face the loss of his police pension.

Making an opening statement on his behalf, David Lock QC said: “He has sought assurances from the Metropolitan Police that he will not be prosecuted for his original public interest disclosures which led to the setting up of this inquiry, and has received none.

“He thus continues to face the prospect of paying a very high personal and financial price for acting in the public interest.