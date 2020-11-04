London braces for second Covid lockdown

London businesses are bracing themselves for another lockdown as the capital moves into a second shutdown from midnight.

Pubs and restaurants will be forced to close, except for takeaways and deliveries, while gyms, entertainment venues and non-essential shops will also have to shut their doors once again under the new restrictions.

People will be banned from socialising with other households indoors, and only allowed to meet one other person from another household outdoors.

Unlike the last national lockdown in March, schools and colleges will remain open under the new controls, which are due to run to December 2.

MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come into force on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’s Commons vote.

Drinkers in Soho. Credit: PA

The measures have been introduced to help stem a steep rise in Covid cases. The head of the NHS said on Wednesday that there was “22 hospitals’ worth” of coronavirus patients in hospitals in England.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS in England, said there had been a “very substantial” increase in “desperately sick patients in hospitals” in October.

Speaking last week, Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked Londoners for "the enormous sacrifices you have made over the last seven months" as he urged people to stick to the rules.

"You may not agree with or like the Government’s latest restrictions. However, we must all follow them. Please continue following the restrictions and public health guidance. We must act to protect each other," he said.

Drinkers in Soho on Saturday July 4 as pubs reopened in England. Credit: PA

“I know it won’t be easy, but history tells us that Londoners always pull together in times of crisis. We must once again make huge collective sacrifices now in order to prevent even greater suffering later. I will continue to lobby the Government to finally sort out a fully functioning test and trace system and the financial support London needs. I promise you that our city will get through this together.”

In a small reprieve for the hospitality sector, the government announced a U-turn on selling takeaway beer. The new rules state customers must pre-order their drink online, or by phone or post, which can be collected as long as they do not enter a premises.

Official guidelines published over the weekend initially indicated a ban on serving alcohol takeaways for restaurants and pubs that will be made to close from Thursday.

Theatres and venues will also be closed, a further blow to the arts already struggling.

The Royal Ballet will be hosting an opening - and closing night - simultaneously with one performance of Elite Syncopations before closing again for a month.

The company staged their first production in seven months on 9 October with a three-hour gala of greatest hits.