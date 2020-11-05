Father-of-two admits killing baby and toddler in knife attack during lockdown

A father-of-two has admitted slitting the throats of his young children during lockdown while their mother was in the shower.

Nadarajah Nithiyakumar, 41, attacked his daughter Pavinya, aged 19 months, and three-year-old son Nigash at the family home in Aldborough Road North, Ilford, east London, on April 26.

Pavinya was pronounced dead at the scene while Nigash was rushed to hospital in Whitechapel but he also died.

Their father was taken to hospital for treatment for knife wounds and was charged with the children's murder after being discharged.

In a police interview, Nithiyakumar accepted he had killed his daughter and son with a knife.

He said he had been depressed while working in a shop where customers had “upset him”.

He had thought about killing himself, but considered it would “ruin the children’s lives and they would go off the rails”, a court previously heard.

On Thursday, the defendant appeared before Mrs Justice Cutts at the Old Bailey.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility, which was accepted by the prosecution.