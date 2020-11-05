This 5 November will be remembered not so much for treason and plot, but for socially distanced bonfires in back gardens.

There are usually organised events across the capital to mark Guy Fawkes Night, but as England enters a second Covid lockdown, people are being warned to think twice about having a firework display or bonfire at home.

London Fire Brigade said it is preparing for a "busier night than usual" and has called on Londoners to think twice about holding a firework display or building a garden bonfire as most injuries happen at family bonfire parties or private displays.

It is especially important to keep children safe as kids are more likely to get hurt by fireworks than adults. According to the Child Accident Prevention Trust (CAPT), over 500 children under 16 are taken to A&E in the four weeks up to and beyond bonfire night, boys aged 12 to 15 are at particular risk, with the most common injuries being to the hands, followed by the eyes and face.

Children under five should not use sparklers, and older children should be supervised. Credit: Unsplash

If you do go ahead with a display, London Fire Brigade are asking Londoners to follow safety advice and Covid-19 guidelines.

Here are some tips how to keep your children - and yourself - safe this Bonfire Night.

You should avoid giving a child under five a sparkler, and older children should be supervised and told not to wave them near anyone or run with them. The Child Accident Prevention Trust says sparklers can reach a temperature of 2000ºC – 20 times the boiling point of water, while three sparklers burning together generate the same heat as a blowtorch.

The charity advises having a bucket of water handy to put the sparklers in once they are finished to avoid anyone picking a hot one off the ground.

Always hold sparklers at arm’s length and wear gloves when holding them and don’t hold babies and young children while you’re holding a sparkler – they can reach out unexpectedly and grab at them.

Create a marker around the bonfire to keep children at a safe distance. Credit: Unsplash

Have a marker, such as a rope or brightly coloured tape for children to stand behind at a safe distance from the bonfire or display.

The safest place for a bonfire is at least 18 metres (60 ft) away from the house and surrounding trees and hedges, fences or sheds.

Use an electric torch rather than a naked flame to read firework instructions. Hold the firework at arm’s length and light it with a taper or firework lighter.

General firework safety

Store fireworks in a metal box until you are ready to use them.

Never throw spent fireworks onto a bonfire.

Avoid alcohol before lighting fireworks.

Never return to a lit firework. Sometimes they can be very slow to get started and may take you by surprise.

Use tongs or gloves to collect all the used fireworks to avoid burning yourself - and do not allow children to help.

Never return to a lit firework. Credit: Unsplash

The London Fire Brigade’s Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Paul Jennings said: “As public firework displays are not taking place this year, we understand you may still want to celebrate. But we urge you to think twice about holding a firework display or building a bonfire in your garden.

“Think about your neighbours, particularly older people or those who are self isolating, pets and of course those of us in the emergency services.

“Despite our warning if you do choose to have your own display, never drink alcohol and set off fireworks, keep fireworks in a closed metal box and only ever buy ones which carry the CE mark.

“Bonfires should be clear of buildings, sheds, fences and hedges. Bonfires in your back garden can especially be dangerous.

“This time of year is usually one of the busiest for firefighters and Control Officers and we also need to support our NHS colleagues, so please help us, by keeping yourself safe.”