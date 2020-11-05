Man charged with rape and kidnap over alleged attack on teenage girl in Merton

A man has been charged with rape and kidnap over an alleged attack on a teenage girl in south-west London.

Kadian Nelson, 26, was arrested on Tuesday night after police urged him to hand himself in for his own safety.

It came after a teenage girl was allegedly raped in the North Place area of Mitcham, near Colliers Wood, shortly after 7am on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said she and her family are being supported by specialist officers.

Nelson, from the Mitcham area, is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.