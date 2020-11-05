Londoners enjoy last orders as nation wakes up to a second lockdown

Londoners woke up to a foggy first morning of the second nationwide lockdown, many perhaps bleary eyed after one final night out before pubs and bars shut their doors once again.

People in England have been urged to work from home where they can, but roads and public transport appeared busier than they were in March.

Waterloo Station on Thursday morning. Credit: PA

There were reports of heavy traffic on Wednesday evening, while bars and restaurants across the city were packed with people celebrating - or perhaps commiserating - their last night out until at least 2 December.

Mary Creagh, chief executive of walking charity Living Streets, tweeted that it was "total traffic madness" as she cycled home at 19:00 on Wednesday.

"Tonight, everywhere is a high traffic neighbourhood," she said.

Soho - which have largely been turned into traffic-free zones since bars and restaurants were able to open on 4 July - attracted large crowds, with some having to be moved on by police come the 22.00 curfew. The Metropolitan Police reported no arrests.

Pubs and restaurants are now closed across England, except for takeaways and deliveries, while gyms, entertainment venues and non-essential shops have to shut their doors until 2 December.

Last orders in Soho - for a month. Credit: PA

Many bars and other hospitality businesses worry they may never open their doors again.

People are banned from socialising with other households indoors, and only allowed to meet one other person from another household outdoors.

Unlike the last national lockdown in March, schools and colleges remain open under the new controls, which are due to run to December 2.

Commuters at Canning Town on Thursday morning. Credit: PA

The measures have been introduced to help stem a steep rise in Covid cases. The head of the NHS said on Wednesday that there was “22 hospitals’ worth” of coronavirus patients in hospitals in England.

Sir Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS in England, said there had been a “very substantial” increase in “desperately sick patients in hospitals” in October.

There are currently 1,000 Covid patients in hospital in London.

Speaking last week, Mayor Sadiq Khan thanked Londoners for "the enormous sacrifices you have made over the last seven months" as he urged people to stick to the rules.

"You may not agree with or like the Government’s latest restrictions. However, we must all follow them. Please continue following the restrictions and public health guidance. We must act to protect each other," he said.