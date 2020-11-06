England rugby player speaks out about diagnosis of arthritis

It would be understandable if the diagnosis of arthritis prompted you to slow down and do everything possible to protect your body, but not Emily Scott.

Over the last decade she has continued playing top flight rugby for England and Harlequins while trying t o manage the sometimes overwhelming pain the condition brings.

She's now speaking openly about it to try to encourage the many young people out there with arthritis.

Its definitely been a challenge but over the past decade I've managed to adapt how I do things, how I train. My teammates and coaches have been really supportive. Emily Scott, England & Harlequins rugby player

Emily Scott

Emily said the pain can be 'really really difficult'. At first she couldn't get out of bed or walk down the hallway because her feet would be too sore.

I wouldn't be able to brush my hair because my wrists would be too sore. Or spray deodorant because my hands wouldn't work. Emily Scott, England & Harlequins rugby player

Emily Scott

The England and Harlequins player said the sport had given her 'so much', including friends, teammates and the opportunity to travel around the world.

I wouldn't want to give that up easily. I'm playing at the top of my game. I want to be able to keep doing that for as long as I can Emily Scott, England & Harlequins rugby player

The reason Emily is speaking out is to raise awareness that this condition can affect young people.

I came across this young person that wasn't doing P.E. because they had rheumatoid arthritis. And there I am, kind of, a professional rugby player, been dealing with it for a decade. I just thought I need to speak out Emily Scott, England & Harlequins rugby player

