Marylebone Town Hall gets 27 weddings through on final day before lockdown

Wedding planning is not for the feint-hearted at the best of times. This year though there have been a fair few tears before tying the knot.

With ceremonies again banned, at Marylebone Town Hall registrars worked flat out until midnight - to make sure 27 couples got their big day.

Karishma and Dhiren Harsiana were supposed to get married in June, but when the first lockdown happened they moved it to November 6th.

When the latest restrictions were announced, they knew they had to move fast.

Its been a whirlwind of a week, if I'm honest. It started off the week... I was so upset we weren't going to get married. Dhiran said should we ask to see if we can move it to Wednesday and to be honest, I didn't think it would work out. They phoned back and said yes we have added extra slots, so if you want to move it we're happy for you to come in on Wednesday. Karishma Harsiani, Newlywed

You're just going through the motions. You're following what the registrar says, doing our vows and then its done and you think 'did we actually just do that?' Dhiren Harsiani, Newlywed

On a typical weekday Marylebone registry office would normally conduct twelve weddings. Yesterday they managed to get through almost three times that, so couples who had planned their big day during the latest lockdown could still have their weddings.

Some people have moved their weddings three, four times... One of the couples I married yesterday hadn't had time to get rings, so as we came to the ring exchange they pulled markers out of their pockets and drew rings round their fingers. The improvisation was great. Alison Cathcart, Registrar

