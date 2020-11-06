Tap above to watch the video report by Sangeeta Kandola

This year marks the centenary of one of the most poignant events following the First World War: the burial of The Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

On the 11th of November, 1920, his name, rank, and regiment all unknown, he was returned from the battlefields of Europe and buried with full State honours.

100 years on, one of the songs sung at his burial, Abide With Me, has been re-recorded by the Military Wives Choirs.

Backed by Westminster Council, the Military Wives Choirs came together, from the capital and beyond.

All vocals were recorded individually due to coronavirus restrictions.

It was a logistical challenge more than anything else. So obviously because of the restrictions we all individually rehearsed at home. And then we came into London in groups of five and recorded it individually. To actually see now and hear the final project is really moving. Jules, Military Wives Choirs

Although we were singing on our own I still felt like we were part of something much bigger. And with the tomb of The Unknown Warrior, Abide with Me gave that focal point for the grief of a nation who had lost someone and had no body to mark their passing. It became a really potent and enduring symbol for us all. Katherine, Military Wives Choirs

Alongside the single, the Military Wives Choirs have also released a documentary. It charts the final journey of The Unknown Warrior, from the French battlefields to his state funeral in Westminster Abbey.

He has come to represent all those who died in World War One.

It's very important that we continue to pass that message and that story on to the next generation. Katherine, Military Wives Choirs

They hope the song can be a reminder to never forget all those who serve in war and conflict.

