Police appeal to public to help identify suspect in Croydon schoolgirl stabbings

Police are appealing to the public to help identify a suspect in two schoolgirl stabbings in Croydon.

The incidents happened within days of each other as two 15 year old girls were on their way to school.

Police were called to St Pauls Road last Friday morning to reports of an injured girl. A 15 year old had been approached by a stranger and stabbed in the arm. Her condition was not deemed to be life threatening.

Two days earlier another 15 year old had been approached and stabbed in the leg on Moffatt Road. The victim was taken to hospital.

Both attacks were in the Thornton Heath area.

These attacks are almost identical in nature and I am confident that they are linked Detective Inspector David Adams, Metropolitan Police

The victims both go to separate schools and its not thought they are known to each other.

We are doing everything we can to identify and apprehend this suspect Detective Inspector David Adams, Metropolitan Police

Police urgently want to identify this suspect

Police have added enhanced patrols in the area at the start and end of the school day.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1294/06NOV.

