First black woman to have a number one single honoured with plaque

The most successful black artist you have probably never heard of: Winifred Atwell was a classical pianist who combined her traditional training with boogie-woogie and ragtime tunes.

Originally from Trinidad, she came to the UK to study at the Royal Academy of Music in 1948 played in London's clubs and theatres to supplement her income and because of her unique style, which always included her trademark wink she was quickly propelled to stardom and later became the first Black woman to have a Number One single.

A woman of endless talent, Winfred Atwell had actually started her working life as a pharmacist and she was also opened what's believed to be the first ever black owned beauty salon.

Now the musician, who was also a qualified pharmacist, can add another major achievement to her name. She is being honoured with the very first black plaque in Brixton, at the site of a beauty salon she owned and ran alongside her music career.