One hundred firefighters tackle a blaze at a block of flats in Southwark

Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire at a flat on Great Suffolk Street in Southwark.

A vehicle in the basement of a block of flats is alight. Around 20 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers have taken 29 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 0050. Fire crews from Lambeth, Dowgate, Old Kent Road and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.