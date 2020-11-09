The Met Police is teaming up with other forces around the UK as part of a coordinated effort to tackle knife crime.Officers will carry out targeted patrols in areas with high levels of violence while using number plate technology to target suspected drug dealers on the capital’s roads.

The Met will also work with British Transport Police using detection dogs and knife arches to deter criminals in and around transport hubs. Alongside enforcement police say there will be a strong focus on:

Education, diversion and prevention

Officers will be talking with young people, offering details of support services available

Police will talk to businesses to ensure they do not sell knives irresponsibly to a vulnerable young person

You can expect to see officers on the streets, carrying out a range of activity – all aimed at suppressing knife crime and keeping the areas in which you live safer. “This operation is an intensification of the work officers are already doing day-in and day-out – and it will continue into the winter. “We also need to hear from anyone with information about knife crime.

If you have any information, please contact police or Crimestoppers – your anonymity is guaranteed. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone’s son or daughter. Commander Jane Connors, Met Police Violence Lead

If you are worried about someone you suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, advice and support is also available through organisations including Knife Free https://www.knifefree.co.uk/get-help-support/ and Fearless: https://www.fearless.org/en.