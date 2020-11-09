The most bashed railway bridges in London and the South have been revealed as transport bosses warned drivers to take more care on the roads.

Network Rail said four bridges were among the 20 most struck in England on lines from London Waterloo. They were bashed more than 200 times in a year.

The route had four bashes in just one day last month at Hampton Court, Horsley and two at Brockwood delaying over 80 trains.

Network Rail has launched a 'Lorries Can’t Limbo' campaign, urging lorry drivers to check the height of their vehicle before starting their journey with more lorries expected on the roads ahead of Black Friday and Christmas.

The Government-owned company – which has around 10,000 bridges over roads – reported an 11% year-on-year decrease in incidents, but warned the issue remains “a dangerous and costly concern”.

The Government-owned company said its bridges typically suffer five strikes every day, causing half a million minutes of delays for passengers while safety checks are carried out.

We’ve done a lot of work with partners across the industry in recent years to tackle bridge strikes, and whilst it’s encouraging to see our work is paying off with numbers now on the decline, there’s a lot more to be done to cut the unnecessary delays, costs and safety risks they pose. Sir Peter Hendy, Chair of Network Rail

Senior traffic commissioner Richard Turfitt wrote to haulage firms last month warning they could lose their operating licences if they fail to take appropriate measures to prevent bridge strikes, such as ensuring drivers are given adequate information about their vehicles.

Hideo Takano, senior structures advisor at Highways England, which maintains England’s motorways and major A roads, added: