More blood donors are urgently needed in London to help keep up with demand through the critical winter period.

A sharp rise in the number of people staying at home during lockdown means only one in five slots at West End and Edgware donor centres is booked. Appointments at pop-up donor centres are even lower.

The NHS is urging Londoners to make and keep appointments to donate to help ensure hospitals can continue to treat patients over a potentially challenging winter.

Donations are always needed for routine care and although demand is almost at pre-pandemic levels there is less space to collect blood due to social distancing.

Giving blood is exempt from Covid-19 travel restrictions, even during a full lockdown, and donor centres remain open with appointments operating as normal.

We urgently need our donors to make and keep an appointment to give blood at our London donor centres. Currently blood stocks are good. But as we enter what could be a very challenging winter period we need our loyal donors more than ever to help us to keep hospitals supplied with lifesaving blood. Gayle Franklin, Head of Blood Donation for the East at NHS Blood and Transplant

There are 23 permanent blood donation venues and thousands of local venues situated in towns and cities across England. Find your closest venue by clicking on his link and typing in your postcode.