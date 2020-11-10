Adventurous sausage dog rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a hole in Richmond Park
An adventurous sausage dog has been rescued by firefighters after getting stuck in a hole in Richmond Park.
The panicked Dachshund, called Topsy, was dug out uninjured and reunited with her very relieved owner.
The dog was in distress and certainly couldn’t get out on her own. Under the guidance of the park management we dug and got them out head first. I have a dachshund myself so it made it a bit more personal and I’m really pleased we were able to return Topsy uninjured.