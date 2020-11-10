Artist Maggi Hambling has hit back at criticism of her naked sculpture celebrating the "foremother of feminism" Mary Wollstonecraft.

The sculpture, in north London, has been completed after more than a decade of local campaigning and fundraising. But many have complained over the depiction of a woman naked.

"Clothes define people – as she’s everywoman, I’m not defining her in any particular clothes," Hambling said.

And she said of her critics: "They are not reading the word, the important word, which is on the plinth, quite clearly ‘for’ Mary Wollstonecraft, it’s not ‘of’ Mary Wollstonecraft."