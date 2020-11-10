Artist hits back at criticism of her naked sculpture celebrating the 'foremother of feminism' Mary Wollstonecraft
Artist Maggi Hambling has hit back at criticism of her naked sculpture celebrating the "foremother of feminism" Mary Wollstonecraft.
The sculpture, in north London, has been completed after more than a decade of local campaigning and fundraising. But many have complained over the depiction of a woman naked.
"Clothes define people – as she’s everywoman, I’m not defining her in any particular clothes," Hambling said.
And she said of her critics: "They are not reading the word, the important word, which is on the plinth, quite clearly ‘for’ Mary Wollstonecraft, it’s not ‘of’ Mary Wollstonecraft."