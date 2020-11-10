Big jump in London unemployment as Covid batters jobs market

London saw a big jump in unemployment as the impact of coronavirus battered the jobs market.

The latest set of official figures showed a 36% rise in the jobless figure compared to a year ago.

Between July and September more than 300,000 people were unemployed in London compared to 222,000 the previous 12 months.

Unemployment grew sharply in the three months to September, with many of those who lost their jobs earlier in the pandemic beginning to look for work again. The number of redundancies has also reached a record high. Vacancies continued to recover from the very low numbers seen earlier in the year. However, these figures predate the reintroduction of restrictions in many parts of the UK. Jonathan Athow, ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics

Since the figures were taken, London has re-entered various stages of lockdown. As a result, the Government decided to extend its furlough scheme until March next year, ensuring that employees who cannot work will get up to 80% of their salaries.