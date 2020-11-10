Tap above to watch video report by Simon Harris

A Surrey man who loves fixing toy soldiers has just found out he is related to America's president-elect Joe Biden.

Ralph Biden is fourth cousin of the soon-to-be US leader and he's been glued to the TV keeping track of his relative's presidential journey.

"It's pretty exciting. Obviously it's not going to change my life in any way whatsoever. But a family connection it's a bit unreal frankly!"

Ralph Biden painting toy soldiers at home

Ralph's grandfather, Arthur, was a London bus driver and adopted Ralph's father. But he has to go back another three generations to find the family connection with America's next President.

"Years and years ago when Joe Biden became Vice President I used to joke with friends because our surnames are identical that I'm probably the 16th cousin 25 times removed never really believing that what I was saying was true," said Ralph.

Joe Biden's great great great grandfather William had a brother called James who is Ralph's great great great grandfather.

Ralph has never met the president-elect or had any contact with him but he is already a big fan.

"I genuinely think he is going to make a very good President. He has gravitas, he is sincere and he has calm, even thinking and I think he could be the best thing to happen to America certainly in the last four years. But I'll put him straight if he phones me for advice!" Ralph added.