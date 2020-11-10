Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that directors of public health across England can now request support to deliver mass asymptomatic coronavirus testing in their local areas.

The Government is making available new tests which have been introduced in Liverpool as part of a mass testing pilot.

These areas of London and the Home Counties will be issued with the new testing method used on people showing no symptoms.

Barking and Dagenham

Bexley

Camden

City of London

Enfield

Essex

Greenwich

Hackney

Hammersmith and Fulham

Hertfordshire

Islington

Kensington and Chelsea

Kingston upon Thames

Lambeth

Lewisham

Luton

Newham

Redbridge

Richmond upon Thames

Southwark

Tower Hamlets

Waltham Forest

Wandsworth

