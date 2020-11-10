Which areas of London and the Home Counties will receive mass Covid testing support?
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced that directors of public health across England can now request support to deliver mass asymptomatic coronavirus testing in their local areas.
The Government is making available new tests which have been introduced in Liverpool as part of a mass testing pilot.
These areas of London and the Home Counties will be issued with the new testing method used on people showing no symptoms.
Barking and Dagenham
Bexley
Camden
City of London
Enfield
Essex
Greenwich
Hackney
Hammersmith and Fulham
Hertfordshire
Islington
Kensington and Chelsea
Kingston upon Thames
Lambeth
Lewisham
Luton
Newham
Redbridge
Richmond upon Thames
Southwark
Tower Hamlets
Waltham Forest
Wandsworth
