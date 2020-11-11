Tap above for Jenna Verdicchio's report

Starting with one day each month Black Pound Day encourages people to spend money with local and online UK Black-owned businesses - replacing your usual purchases with services and products from Black-owned businesses. It's the brainchild of musician Swiss, he'd been thinking of a new way to support and celebrate the black community for some time. When the Black Lives Matter movement went global earlier this year, he realised the time to act was now and the first black pound day was launched in June.

I've heard amazing stories since we launched. Everything from people telling me the movement inspired them to start their very first business to more established companies telling me they made five figures on the day. Swiss, Black Pound Day founder

In future Swiss hopes Black Pound Day will be recognised officially by the UK government- in the meantime he's happy to keep doing his part to uplift the black community.

