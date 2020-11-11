Tap above to watch video report by Sally Williams

Lizzie Bea should be performing under the bright lights of London's West End as the leading lady in 'Hairspray'.

But the Covid pandemic put a stop to that and instead Lizzie finds herself selling hairspray as she makes ends meet with a new job at Superdrug.

"I actually really enjoy it," Lizzie said. "I feel really lucky to have a job at all, I'm a hard working person and I like to be diligent in everything I do," she added.

Despite Lizzie's enthusiasm for her new role in retail her heart lies in London's West End and the change has been difficult.

Lizzie performing Hairspray on ITV's Britain's Got Talent Credit: BGT/ITV

"At first I did find it very upsetting. I've come to peace with it now because it has gone on for so long," she said.

Lizzie is one of the lucky ones and still has a West End job go return to. Most of the people she works with don't know what Lizzie normally does for work.

Hairspray tickets are on sale for next year when Lizzie says she will be more ready than ever to put on the famous dress, heals and hairspray.