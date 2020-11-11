Sales manager admits insulation marketing was misleading, Grenfell inquiry hears

Tap above to watch video coverage from the Grenfell Inquiry

A sales manager for the makers of flammable insulation used on Grenfell Tower has admitted its marketing was misleading, the inquiry into the fire has heard.

Jonathan Roome, who worked for Celotex between 2014 and 2015, was tasked with selling its new Rs5000 rigid foam insulation boards which were advertised as being the first which were “suitable for buildings above 18 metres in height” in promotional brochures.

Inquiry lawyer Richard Millett QC said the advertising phrase was used repeatedly in Celotex advertising to the point it became “almost mantric wording”.

But on Wednesday, the inquiry heard that the tagline about its suitability for high-rise buildings was made several times without the “extremely important caveat” that the polyisocyanurate (PIR) insulation had only passed a fire safety test within a specific cladding system, which included fibre cement panels.

Referencing a Celotex datasheet for customers in which the wording was repeated on every header banner, Mr Millett said: “Do you accept that those words on the top of those pages in the banner were apt to lead the reader to think that Celotex Rs5000 was suitable for use in all buildings over 18 metres in height?”

Mr Roome said: “That would be the case, could be the case, yes.”

Mr Millett said it was “thoroughly misleading”, adding: “It’s misleading because it doesn’t contain the caveat.”

Mr Roome replied: “Yes.”

Mr Millett also referenced a Celotex press release in which the firm’s product manager Jon Roper said: “Rs5000 will allow contractors, architects and specifiers to use premium performance PIR in externally cladded walls for the first time in high-rise constructions.”

Mr Roome agreed with Mr Millett that it was a “misleadingly general claim because what is missing is the extremely important caveat” that it could only be used with the specific materials which passed the fire test.

The inquiry has previously heard Celotex saw Grenfell as a “flagship” for its product and cynically exploited the “smoke of confusion” which surrounded building regulations.

Stephanie Barwise QC, for one group of victims, said it actively promoted Rs5000 for use on the 220ft (67m) west London tower block despite knowing it should have been recalled after safety tests.

Neil Crawford, project manager for the architects Studio E, has told the inquiry that Celotex “clearly sought to deceive” architects, saying its “deliberately misleading” sales tactics were comparable to “masquerading horse meat as beef lasagne”.

Celotex, which is part of the French multinational Saint-Gobain group, did describe the cladding system used for the fire test in some parts of its sales literature, but it omitted certain materials and was “not a correct description of the system that was tested”, said inquiry chairman Sir Martin Moore-Bick.

Celotex has maintained it promoted Rs5000’s use on buildings taller than 18m only on a “rainscreen cladding system with the specific components”, used when it passed a fire safety test.

“The rainscreen cladding system described in Celotex’s marketing literature bore no resemblance to the rainscreen cladding system installed at Grenfell Tower,” its lawyer Craig Orr QC has previously told the inquiry.

Module two, the latest stage in the inquiry, is scrutinising the production, testing and sale of the materials used in the tower’s revamp which resulted in the June 2017 fire, killing 72 people.

The proceedings continue.