The voice behind Disney’s Christmas advert has a Disney tale of her own. As a child Sarah Griffiths, professionally as Griff, dressed up as a Princess. Now she is the singer of one of Disney's songs aged just 19. Although Griff didn’t write the Disney song ‘Love is a Compass’ her other songs have found her nominated for an Ivor Novello rising star award including her song ‘Good Stuff’.