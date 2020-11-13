Sadiq Khan calls for traffic stop review as part of new action plan

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has called for an immediate review of police road traffic stops in the capital as part of a plan to address concerns over tactics affecting black Londoners. The London mayor has asked the Metropolitan Police to launch a year-long pilot scheme looking at samples of vehicle stops to identify any disproportionality relating to ethnicity.

Figures show black people are almost four times more likely to be stopped and searched in the street than white people in London. They are also six times more likely to be stopped in their vehicles, according to City Hall.

The pilot project is part of an action plan published by the mayor on Friday to address concerns over the use of police powers affecting black Londoners, including stop and search and the use of Taser.

Through the development of this action plan, we've listened and responded to the continued frustrations of black Londoners who are concerned about the disproportionate use of some police powers. "It's simply not right that black Londoners have less trust and confidence in our police service and it's something I am determined to resolve. Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London

The mayor said he recognised the progress made by the Met since the force was labelled "institutionally racist" in Sir William Macpherson's 1999 report following an inquiry into the murder of Stephen Lawrence, he added that more must be done to recognise and address the impact that some police tactics used disproportionately on black people is having.

Sadiq Khan's plan also aims to ensure officers are not relying on the smell of cannabis alone when deciding to stop and search a person, with such incidents subjected to "London-wide scrutiny panels".

The mayor's action plan comes as the Metropolitan police announce new plans to improve the force's relationship with Londoners from black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds.

Met police to recruit 40% of officers from black, Asian and minority ethnic background