Gym owner to be taken to court after breaching lockdown restrictions

A north London council is taking a local gym to court after the owner refused to close during the second national lockdown.

Haringey council said it had repeatedly issued fines and warnings to Zone Gym and is now seeking to obtain a closure order which it intends to enforce.

Police appeared outside of the gym earlier this week to stop customers going inside.

Andreas Mishli, the gym's owner, previously said that he would remain open until ordered to shut by a court.

We have consistently been clear in Haringey that we must all work together to contain the spread of the virus. For our local businesses this is an extremely difficult time and we understand the challenges they are currently facing. However, the law is the law and it applies to everyone. Joseph Ejiofor, Leader of Haringey Council

Gyms are included in the list of venues that must close under national lockdown restrictions which came into effect on November 5.

The council said that they had 'tried on numerous occasions' to communicate with the owner of Zone Gym. They continued to say they were left with 'no choice' but to issue fixed penalty notices and obtain a closure notice.

We are now awaiting the outcome of a court hearing next Tuesday where the case will be heard to obtain a closure order which we intend to enforce. Joseph Ejiofor, Leader of Haringey Council

Mr Mishli, 34, said that police had recently tried to stop members attending the gym but that many people had continued to train.

He added that his members had become "like family" and that keeping the gym open was important for the physical and mental health of many.

I can't bear to put them through the same struggle they went down in the first lockdown. I'm doing the right thing. If I felt even a little bit unsure that I wasn't doing the right thing, then I wouldn't do it. Andreas Mishli, Owner

The gym announced on Facebook that it would be closing with immediate effect.

