Londoners celebrate Diwali differently this year

Its a celebration of light, but this year the temples will be silent.

Diwali 2020 is like no other.

Normally it would be mayhem at the moment, because everyone would be getting ready last minute for the festival. Its very different, its the first time ever probably in our lifetime that Diwali has to be celebrated in this way. Sadhu Yogvivekdas, BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

This year, party preparations are at home, for socially distant celebrations.

Diwali is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu faith. It signifies the triumph of good over evil.

Diwali festival

Its very different this year. We're going to be celebrating with our family, the people that have helped us through this pandemic. Nimisha Patel, Mum

While Diwali is a festival of light, its also a feast of food. At Shayona catering, they are happy to be busy again.

With our catering side of our business being down about eighty per cent compared to last year, and a lot of cancellations of weddings. Darshan Patel, Shayona food caterers

On Saturday, Trafalgar Square will light up in celebration of the festival. Its organised by Diwali in London and will be streamed online.