Londoners celebrate Diwali differently this year
Tap above to watch the full video report by Rags Martel
Its a celebration of light, but this year the temples will be silent.
Diwali 2020 is like no other.
Normally it would be mayhem at the moment, because everyone would be getting ready last minute for the festival. Its very different, its the first time ever probably in our lifetime that Diwali has to be celebrated in this way.
This year, party preparations are at home, for socially distant celebrations.
Diwali is one of the most important festivals for the Hindu faith. It signifies the triumph of good over evil.
Its very different this year. We're going to be celebrating with our family, the people that have helped us through this pandemic.
While Diwali is a festival of light, its also a feast of food. At Shayona catering, they are happy to be busy again.
With our catering side of our business being down about eighty per cent compared to last year, and a lot of cancellations of weddings.
On Saturday, Trafalgar Square will light up in celebration of the festival. Its organised by Diwali in London and will be streamed online.