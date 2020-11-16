Early Christmas sparkle! Are your festive decorations up yet?!?

Tap above to watch video report featuring Xmas decorations across London and the Home Counties.

How early is too early to be putting up your Christmas decorations? It seems this year trees in windows, lights in gardens and wreaths on doors are making an appearance much earlier than usual, with Londoners wanting to banish the blues and stay positive during this second lockdown. Here is some of the best of the very early Christmas sparkle across the capital.

Special thanks to Peter Edgson in Southend-on-Sea, Essex whose lights feature in the video. Peter is raising money for the charity Children with Cancer. To find out more about how Peter is raising money, click here.