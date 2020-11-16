Southern and Thameslink trains 'test negative for Covid-19'

Southern and Thameslink trains are testing negative for Covid-19 after being treated with a long-lasting viruscide.

Operator Govia Thameslink Railway randomly selected carriages from train fleets up to 23 days after carriages were treated.

Swabs were taken from areas frequently touched by passengers and staff – including grab rails, tables, toilet handles and door buttons. Lab tests showed the surfaces were clear of Covid.

Swab samples taken from trains Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway

We are carrying out a comprehensive testing regime of our trains to ensure that our customers can travel with confidence. Passengers can be reassured that the long-lasting viruscide we’re using, more than 100 extra cleaners and hospital-grade cleaning products are working. Please follow the government advice and wear a face covering. Steve White, Chief Operating Officer

The long-lasting viruscide is part of a series of measures to keep passengers safe including 100 extra cleaning staff. All 2,700 carriages across Thameslink, Great Northern, Southern and Gatwick Express are also sanitised overnight using anti-viral sprays.

Boris Johnson 'fit as a butcher's dog' as he continues to self-isolate

Covid mass testing to be rolled out to all care homes 'by Christmas', says Matt Hancock