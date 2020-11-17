Girl, 2, dies after choking on sausage she ate at nursery

A two-year-old girl from north London died after choking on a sausage she ate during lunch at nursery.

Sadie Salt spent two days in intensive care at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington after paramedics were called to Mini Learners nursery in Radlett. She went into cardiac arrest and died on November 14 leaving behind two brothers.

Friends of the family started a petition calling for sausages and grapes to be banned from all nurseries "because of their awkward shape and tough skin."

We are appealing to get SAUSAGES AND GRAPES BANNED FROM ALL NURSERY SETTINGS ASAP so no other family has to go through the devastation and heartbreak that so many people have felt this weekend. Darren Ruback and Claire Nicole nursery petition

A JustGiving page has also been set up in memory of Sadie to raise money for COSMIC which supports children’s and neonatal intensive care units at St Mary’s and Queen Charlotte’s Hospitals. Over £40,000 has already been raised.

A message from the family on the page read:

We are in terrible pain as we suffer the untimely loss of our daughter and sister, but the huge support of love from you all has been overwhelming. We are so proud to tell you that she was able to help others by donating vital organs to go on and save lives. Family statement

Speaking to the Borehamwood Times, a spokesperson for Mini Learners nursery said: "We are absolutely devastated by this news and our sincere and heartfelt condolences go out to the family."