A jogger wearing earphones narrowly avoided being hit by a high speed train on a level crossing in Buckinghamshire.

Video recorded in the driver's cab showed the jogger using the crossing without looking when the train was just metres away.

The near miss involving The Chiltern Railways London to Oxford service happened on Friday morning on a stretch of track used by more than 100 trains each day.

The difference of just a few seconds could have led to tragedy for this level crossing user. No matter how well you think you know a crossing, all users must stop, look and listen every single time they cross the railway.