For all the progress women's football has made in the last few years sometimes the smallest actions expose the deep-rooted inequalities in the game. When video game FIFA 21 was released last week something annoyed nine year old Sumayya Patel. The young footballer from Croydon dreams of playing for West Ham in the Women's Super League when she grows up and was disappointed when she found she could only play on the men's team. So disappointed, in fact, she decided to take action.