A couple from Windsor who have been in a relationship for more than a decade are demanding equal fertility treatment for same sex couples.

YouTubers Megan Bacon Evans and her wife Whitney were shocked to find they had to spend thousands of pounds on six rounds of artificial insemination, before qualifying for IVF on the NHS.

"We were really shocked to find out to get any help from the NHS we would have to go through six rounds. Even for one round we're already at £6,000," said Megan.

"We've had a lot of our followers message us and say they can't afford to get pregnant," she added.

Megan and Whitney are using their YouTube channel to campaign for equal access for fertility services for LGBT+ couples.

The couple have heard desperate stories from their followers trying to get pregnant.

"They were going to Facebook and finding sperm donors and doing it for free at home. I was shocked! Who knows what their medical backgrounds are?," they added.

Among mixed-sex couples around 40% of IVF cycles are paid for on the NHS

That compares to 14% for female couples

In London that figure drops to less than 6%

"It very much depends on where you are - whether or not you have access to appropriate treatment. Whether you're required to pay privately for donor sperm once you have access to NHS-funded IVF," said Eloise Stonborough from Stonewall.

"The NHS and Department of Health need to review their guidance to make sure it's much clearer for CCGs [Clinical Commissioning Groups] about what they provide and where," she added.

Whitney and Megan have started a petition and as well as more financial help they are asking for changes in care for LGBT+ couples whop are trying for a baby.

"We are asking for formal training with NHS staff on all LGBT+ issues. We've heard stories of some doctors saying 'who's the real mum or where's the dad?'," said Whitney.

The government said it was committed to reviewing IVF equality to ensure all couples get equal access to fertility treatment regardless of sexuality.

Whitney and Megan hope their petition gets enough signatures to get their petition debated in parliament.