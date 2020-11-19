Hundreds of weapons seized in operation targeting violent crime

More than 240 knives and weapons have been taken off London's streets in a major capital-wide crack down on crime.

Officers across the Metropolitan Police took part in Operation Sceptre to drive down violent crime across London.

Weapons sweeps, patrols and early-morning raids were some of the tactics used by officers.

The Met also teamed up with the British Transport Police and used knife arches and drug detection dogs to deter and stop suspected offenders at transport hubs.

In total the operation between November 9 to November 15 resulted in:

2,900 weapon sweeps

69 warrants executed

187 knives recovered

58 other offensive weapons recovered

564 drugs and illegal items seized

1,002 arrests

The results we have seen from just one week alone are staggering, and clearly shows our officers are relentlessly doing all they can to reduce knife crime and violence in the capital. The proactivity and range of tactics used has meant that 187 knives have been removed from the streets - the stark reality is that these could have been used to seriously injure or kill someone's son or daughter. Commander Jane Connors, Met Police Violence Lead

