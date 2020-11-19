Matt Beard leaves role as West Ham Women head coach

West Ham Women’s head coach Matt Beard has left the club by mutual consent.

The 42-year-old took over in east London in June 2018, ahead of the club’s first season as a professional outfit, and guided them to the FA Cup final last year where they were beaten by Manchester City.

Beard told the club’s official website: “I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time with West Ham United and, while I am sad to depart, I am proud of the work we have done to grow and develop this team.”

In an open letter Matt Beard added: "I leave with some wonderful memories and experiences to treasure. When I walked into this club for the first time as head coach, in June 2018, West Ham was at the very start of its journey in professional women’s football. I hold a particular fondness for my first season. Entering into the FA Women’s Super League, we built the infrastructure and a squad to play at the top level of the game in just a few short weeks. Even early on in that campaign, it felt like we were developing something special. And, of course, I have to mention the run to the FA Cup Final. The passion, energy and emotion surrounding our semi-final win at Reading was magical and will live with me forever. To then lead West Ham United women’s team out at Wembley Stadium, less than a year after we turned professional, is one of my proudest moments in football."