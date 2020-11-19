Matt Beard leaves role as West Ham Women head coach

West Ham United manager Matt Beard seen during the FA Women's Super League match at Walton Hall Park, Liverpool

West Ham Women’s head coach Matt Beard has left the club by mutual consent.

The 42-year-old took over in east London in June 2018, ahead of the club’s first season as a professional outfit, and guided them to the FA Cup final last year where they were beaten by Manchester City.

Beard told the club’s official website: “I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of my time with West Ham United and, while I am sad to depart, I am proud of the work we have done to grow and develop this team.”

In an open letter Matt Beard added: "I leave with some wonderful memories and experiences to treasure. When I walked into this club for the first time as head coach, in June 2018, West Ham was at the very start of its journey in professional women’s football.  I hold a particular fondness for my first season. Entering into the FA Women’s Super League, we built the infrastructure and a squad to play at the top level of the game in just a few short weeks. Even early on in that campaign, it felt like we were developing something special.  And, of course, I have to mention the run to the FA Cup Final. The passion, energy and emotion surrounding our semi-final win at Reading was magical and will live with me forever. To then lead West Ham United women’s team out at Wembley Stadium, less than a year after we turned professional, is one of my proudest moments in football."