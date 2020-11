He's the newest and youngest TV chef on the scene - 12 year old Omari McQueen. He learned to cook aged seven, and since then has gained a big online following while creating his own line in dips, snacks and juice packs. And now, the schoolboy from Peckham has got his own show. Omari started cooking to help out his parents, when his mum became ill. And now they all feature in his new CBBC show.

Sunday, 09:30am, CBBC