A friendship which started with chess and ended up with a record deal
It started with two teenagers meeting at a chess club in Ealing, and ended with a record deal for the new pop duo Charlie Brown and Jules Koniesky -- also known as APRE. The chess club was at Charlie's gran's house, which quickly became their recording studio and filming location for music videos. The best thing? With gran listening in the next room, they're never far from their biggest fan.