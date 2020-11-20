Firearm, ammunition and £9,000 in cash has been seized from two vehicles in north London.

Three people have been arrested in total.

On Thursday 19 November detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, supported by teams from the Trojan Proactive Unit and Op Viper, stopped a vehicle in John Bradshaw Road, N14.

Officers searched the vehicle and found a boxed handgun and approximately 25 rounds of ammunition.

The driver, a 55-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

A short time later, a further vehicle was stopped. Officers searched the vehicle and found £9,000 in cash.

Both occupants of the vehicle, a 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and money laundering.

All three suspects were taken to a north London police station where they remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This is an excellent example of teams working together in the Met to remove a dangerous weapon off the capital’s streets."