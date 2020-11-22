Woman in "critical condition" following shooting in Hackney

An investigation is underway following a shooting in Hackney that has left a woman in a life-threatening condition in hospital.

Police were called just before 9pm on Sunday to Westgate Street E8 following reports of a shooting.Police and paramedics treated the victim - thought to be in her 30s - at the scene before being taken to an east London hospital.

There have been no arrests at this time.

A crime scene is in place and full enquiries into the circumstances areongoing.Any witnesses or those who have information that could assist police are askedto call 101 ref CAD 6587/22 Nov.Alternatively tweet @MetCC, or to remain 100% anonymous contact Crimestopperson 0800 555 111.