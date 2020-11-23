Delighted Dua Lipa clinches first American Music Award for favourite pop/rock song

  • London

Tap above to watch Dua Lipa's award-winning song in full

Dua Lipa tweeted her delight at clinching her first American Music Award for her song 'Don't Start Now'.

The London singer was awarded the prize for favourite pop/rock song and delivered her acceptance speech from the Royal Albert Hall.

Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her old music.

She was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles and delivered her acceptance speech remotely.

She revealed the reason she could not make the show was because she was in the studio working on new versions of her back catalogue.

Here are the main winners from the show:

  • Artist of the year – Taylor Swift

  • Favourite pop/rock female – Taylor Swift

  • Favourite music video – Taylor Swift (Cardigan)

  • Favourite soul/R&B album – The Weeknd (After Hours)

  • Favourite soul/R&B song – The Weeknd (Heartless)

  • Favourite Soul/R&B male – The Weeknd

  • Favourite pop/rock song – Dua Lipa (Don’t Start Now)

  • Favourite country song – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)

  • Collaboration of the year – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)

  • Favourite male artist pop/rock – Justin Bieber

  • Favourite female artist rap/hip-hop – Nicki Minaj

  • New artist of the year – Doja Cat

  • Favourite soul/R&B female – Doja Cat

  • Favourite male artist rap/hip-hop – Juice Wrld

  • Favourite artist electronic dance music – Lady Gaga

  • Favourite Latin female artist -Becky G

  • Favourite rap/hip-hop song – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)

  • Favourite pop/rock duo/group – BTS

  • Favourite social artist – BTS

  • Favourite Latin album – Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG)

  • Favourite Latin male artist – Bad Bunny