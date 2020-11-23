Tap above to watch Dua Lipa's award-winning song in full

Dua Lipa tweeted her delight at clinching her first American Music Award for her song 'Don't Start Now'.

The London singer was awarded the prize for favourite pop/rock song and delivered her acceptance speech from the Royal Albert Hall.

Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her old music.

She was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles and delivered her acceptance speech remotely.

She revealed the reason she could not make the show was because she was in the studio working on new versions of her back catalogue.

Here are the main winners from the show: