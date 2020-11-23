Delighted Dua Lipa clinches first American Music Award for favourite pop/rock song
Tap above to watch Dua Lipa's award-winning song in full
Dua Lipa tweeted her delight at clinching her first American Music Award for her song 'Don't Start Now'.
The London singer was awarded the prize for favourite pop/rock song and delivered her acceptance speech from the Royal Albert Hall.
Taylor Swift made it three artist of the year wins in a row and confirmed she is in the process of re-recording her old music.
She was not at the ceremony in Los Angeles and delivered her acceptance speech remotely.
She revealed the reason she could not make the show was because she was in the studio working on new versions of her back catalogue.
Here are the main winners from the show:
Artist of the year – Taylor Swift
Favourite pop/rock female – Taylor Swift
Favourite music video – Taylor Swift (Cardigan)
Favourite soul/R&B album – The Weeknd (After Hours)
Favourite soul/R&B song – The Weeknd (Heartless)
Favourite Soul/R&B male – The Weeknd
Favourite pop/rock song – Dua Lipa (Don’t Start Now)
Favourite country song – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)
Collaboration of the year – Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber (10,000 Hours)
Favourite male artist pop/rock – Justin Bieber
Favourite female artist rap/hip-hop – Nicki Minaj
New artist of the year – Doja Cat
Favourite soul/R&B female – Doja Cat
Favourite male artist rap/hip-hop – Juice Wrld
Favourite artist electronic dance music – Lady Gaga
Favourite Latin female artist -Becky G
Favourite rap/hip-hop song – Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion (WAP)
Favourite pop/rock duo/group – BTS
Favourite social artist – BTS
Favourite Latin album – Bad Bunny (YHLQMDLG)
Favourite Latin male artist – Bad Bunny