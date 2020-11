Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a man who is missing from West Hampstead.

William Canney, 73, was last seen in the Inglewood Road area on Sunday night. He has from dementia and officers are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare. William was last seen wearing a green jacket and dark trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference Cad 7299/22Nov.