Parents Can't Do Maths? Online learning raising much-needed cash

For anyone who has spent part of this year homeschooling you might not be alone if the mention of algebra or quadratics brings you out in a cold sweat. You may be in luck as a group of teenagers from Highgate School are hoping they've come up with the perfect answer.

Their online tuition classes are called 'Parents Can't Do Maths' and all the money they raise will be used to help buy laptops for other local pupils who can't afford them - as Martin Stew has been finding out.