The Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre has said the latest coronavirus measures will have a detrimental impact on the performing arts.

Theatres will have to close in the top tier of restrictions, and audience capacity limits will be set for venues in tiers where performances are permitted.

Julian Bird, chief executive of the society, said: “Today’s announcement of new restrictions for performing arts venues in all tiers has shaken an already fragile sector.

“Closure of venues in Tier 3 areas will mean cancellation of pantos and other shows, risking organisations’ long-term survival and leaving theatre freelancers adrift with no compensation.

“The capacity constraints in Tiers 1 and 2 will lead to financial problems for venues and disappointment for audiences.

“It is unclear why these have been instituted in a sector with no known spread of the virus.”