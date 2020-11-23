Two men stabbed to death and woman shot in violent day in London

A woman is in a life-threatening condition after being shot in east London, just hours after two men were killed in separate stabbings in London.

The woman, in her 30s, was found on Westgate Street in Hackney at around 8.50pm.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and is in an east London hospital.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, police are investigating two fatal stabbings in Brixton Hill and in Kensal Green.

A man in his 20s died in Ramillies Close, Brixton Hill, just before 6pm.

Officers are trying to trace his next of kin, the force said.

Four hours earlier, a man was stabbed in Kensal Green Cemetery but died at the scene at around 2pm, despite the efforts of paramedics and the London Air Ambulance.

Police said a man in his 50s has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about the attacks should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.