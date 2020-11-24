British Swimming Championships to be held at London Aquatics Centre

The British Swimming Championships will be held at the London Aquatics Centre from next year, British Swimming has announced.

The event, due to take place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic, is now scheduled for April 13-18 next year and will make the Aquatics Centre its future home.

British Swimming’s chief executive Jack Buckner said: “We are delighted to make this announcement today and give the aquatics community a major event to look forward to.

“Whilst we, as a country, still have a long way to go to beat the pandemic, we have to be optimistic that by April we can return to sport as we know it.”